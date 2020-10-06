 Malaysia operators fined for SIM registration violations - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Malaysia operators fined for SIM registration violations

06 OCT 2020

Malaysia’s telecoms regulator fined six mobile operators a total of MYR700,000 ($168,500) for failing to verify the identity of new prepaid subscribers in 2019.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said U Mobile was hit with the largest penalty of MYR250,000, while Celcom Axiata and Tune Talk each was fined MYR150,000. Maxis must pay MYR100,000 for the SIM card registration errors, YTL Communications MYR40,000 and Tone Plus MYR10,000.

In a statement, the commission said the action reflects its “firmness and commitment” in ensuring the interests of users are always protected as well as ensuring the prepaid SIM card registration process complies with its guidelines.

The MCMC reminded operators it will take stern action against those failing to comply, adding they must use an automated platform that is encrypted and secure when registering new subscribers. A customer is limited to owning five SIM cards.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Malaysia stock exchange seeks 5G action

Axiata forecasts full year profit drop

Maxis looks to 5G as Q2 profit dives
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association