KT unveils big data platform - Mobile World Live

South Korean operator KT launched the country’s first AI-based big data platform, offering businesses access to a broad range of information including demographics and consumer consumption trends.

KT, the second-largest operator in the country by subscribers, was selected to run the platform by the Ministry of Science and ICT in July. In a statement, the company explained it spent the past five months constructing the KT Big Data Platform in cooperation with 16 other organisations including Kyonggi University and the Korea Internet and Security Agency.

The operator said more than 160 companies indicated interest in using the analysis capabilities, which cover AI-based data prediction services. It added small businesses and start-ups will initially be given free access.

Yoon Hye-jeong, executive director of KT’s Big Data Business Support Group (pictured, centre), said: “We are committed to providing valuable data in line with the 5G era of data explosion. We will also introduce specialised features such as analytical services combined with AI to enable the platform.”

Earlier in the week, KT signed an MoU with the National Information Society Agency and the Shanghai Data Exchange to improve data sharing between China and South Korea.