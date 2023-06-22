KT commits $5.5B to boost AI capabilities

South Korean operator KT set the goal of reaching KRW1 trillion ($772.2 million) in annual revenue from AI-related systems and services by 2025 across the logistics, robotics and healthcare industries.

In a press conference outlining its AI strategy, VP of the AI/DX convergence business division Song Jae-ho explained KT earmarked a total of KRW7 trillion by 2027 to build up its capabilities for the technology, along with its cloud and data centre infrastructure.

The company’s AI businesses received orders of more than KRW800 billion so far this year.

KT also is developing services for AI contact centres and the education sector.

Outside of its home market, KT is working with Singtel and a local logistics company on an AI-powered transportation platform in Singapore.

Earlier this year, KT established a healthcare business with partners in Vietnam to develop and provide AI-based healthcare services.

The company plans to run a pilot service for cancer and chronic disease patients using a remote healthcare platform.

Rival SK Telecom outlined a strategy in November 2022 to use AI to reshape its business and customer relationships.