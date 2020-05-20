 KDDI, Nokia test virtualised 5G RAN - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

KDDI, Nokia test virtualised 5G RAN

20 MAY 2020

Japan-based operator KDDI committed to working with Nokia on cloud-based RAN tests to explore how virtualised technology could be used to deliver flexibility in its 5G network.

In a statement, the vendor said the pair are conducting laboratory-based proof-of-concept trials using its AirScale All-in-Cloud base transceiver station to guide KDDI research into how virtualised RAN could meet performance demands placed on its 5G network, using a flexible base station configuration to optimise the set-up.

KDDI launched commercial 5G services in late March.

Ari Kynaslahti, head of Mobile Networks Product Management at Nokia, said 5G brings incredible opportunities for businesses and consumers, but places increasing demand on networks as complexity and data traffic increase.

He noted the operator will be able to use virtualised networks to rapidly respond to customer requirements.

In a separate statement, KDDI outlined plans to reduce costs and add flexibility by virtualising its next-generation network’s base stations and using general-purpose hardware. It is also working with NEC and Fujitsu on standalone 5G RAN virtualisation and network slicing initiatives.

The operator is a member of the O-RAN Alliance and in February joined the Telecom Infra Project.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

