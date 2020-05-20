KDDI, Nokia test virtualised 5G RAN - Mobile World Live

Japan-based operator KDDI committed to working with Nokia on cloud-based RAN tests to explore how virtualised technology could be used to deliver flexibility in its 5G network.

In a statement, the vendor said the pair are conducting laboratory-based proof-of-concept trials using its AirScale All-in-Cloud base transceiver station to guide KDDI research into how virtualised RAN could meet performance demands placed on its 5G network, using a flexible base station configuration to optimise the set-up.

KDDI launched commercial 5G services in late March.

Ari Kynaslahti, head of Mobile Networks Product Management at Nokia, said 5G brings incredible opportunities for businesses and consumers, but places increasing demand on networks as complexity and data traffic increase.

He noted the operator will be able to use virtualised networks to rapidly respond to customer requirements.

In a separate statement, KDDI outlined plans to reduce costs and add flexibility by virtualising its next-generation network’s base stations and using general-purpose hardware. It is also working with NEC and Fujitsu on standalone 5G RAN virtualisation and network slicing initiatives.

The operator is a member of the O-RAN Alliance and in February joined the Telecom Infra Project.