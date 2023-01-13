KDDI adds renewable energy unit

Japanese operator KDDI set up a unit to manage its renewable energy generation business, including the supply of power directly to its own facilities, as part of its goal to be carbon neutral by 2030.

In a statement, KDDI explained subsidiary au Energy Holdings established au Renewable Energy Planning to boost output of renewable energy by building new power generation facilities including solar power cells on the ground and rooftops.

KDDI added the move is part of efforts to be able to respond quickly to changes in the energy business environment, “provide flexible services” for customers and reduce greenhouse emissions.

The operator stated it emits about 1 million tonnes of CO2 annually through energy consumption, equivalent to the power requirement of about 400,000 households.

Base stations, communication station buildings and data centres account for 98 per cent its total consumption.

KDDI moved in the power sector in 2016 when the country liberalised the electricity retail market.