 Intel, Jio forge 5G partnership - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Intel, Jio forge 5G partnership

22 JUN 2021

Intel partnered with Reliance Jio to jointly develop 5G technologies as the operator seeks to accelerate network transformation and a goal to deliver affordable internet connectivity to all Indians.

In a pre-MWC21 Barcelona briefing held by Intel yesterday (21 June) Dan Rodriguez, VP and GM of its Network Platforms Group, said the companies will partner on 5G RAN and wireless core equipment.

Jio SVP Aayush Bhatnager noted it is also working closely with Intel in associated disciplines including AI, cloud and edge computing.

Intel’s investment unit acquired a small stake in Reliance Industries’ digital subsidiary Jio Platforms for about $250 million in July 2020.

Navin Shenoy, Intel SVP and GM of the Data Platforms Group, told Reuters the partnership is the fruit of the investments, explaining India offered a “massive” 5G opportunity and highlighting Jio was taking a “non-legacy” approach to the technology.

In March 2020, Jio said it developed 4G and 5G network equipment in-house to reduce its reliance on imports and cut costs.

The digital unit later claimed to develop a complete 5G system. Reliance Industries chairman in Mukesh Ambani said at the time the Made-in-India system will enable the company to launch “a world-class service on 100 per cent home-grown technologies”.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

