HomeAsiaNews

Indonesia train operator lining up free Wi-Fi

10 JAN 2018

State-owned railway operator Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) plans to offer free Wi-Fi service on all of its commuter and long-distance trains this year, The Jakarta Post reported.

KAI president director Edi Sukmoro said it is holding discussions with the Ministry of State Owned Enterprises and other government agencies with a view to confirming when it can launch the free unlimited internet service. The move would address a common complaint from rail passengers regarding a lack of connectivity at stations and on trains.

The train operator in 2011 started working with Indosat Mega Media to provide free Wi-Fi at seven train stations in Jakarta and other cities on Java, as well as in executive-class cars between the cities, the newspaper said.

Indonesia, a country of 259 million people, has a SIM penetration of 131 per cent, but only 55 per cent of mobile subscribers are on mobile internet plans and just 23 per cent have 4G service, end-2017 figures from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

