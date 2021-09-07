Indian operator group backs TRAI network goals

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) welcomed Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommendations to waive right-of-way fees for five years and release additional spectrum, predicting the moves will significantly reduce overall network rollout costs and accelerate 5G service launches.

In addition to calling for a five-year waiver, TRAI last week recommended the creation of a national right-of-way portal, and the allocation of mid-band and mmWave frequencies to increase the availability of spectrum for diverse broadband services.

COAI branded the recommendations “path-breaking” in a statement. Director general SP Kochhar explained the steps would contribute to India’s 4G services and infrastructure, and smooth rollout of 5G services in the near future.

Kochhar added COAI it is confident the recommendations will be considered and implemented by the government.