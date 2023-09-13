 Huawei, Xiaomi forge cross-licensing deal - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei, Xiaomi forge cross-licensing deal

13 SEP 2023
A throng walks past and visits a Huawei store in Shanghai, featuring the company name in white against a copper-coloured background.

Huawei reached a settlement with Xiaomi over a patent infringement dispute, with the pair concluding a global cross-licensing deal covering multiple communications technologies including 5G.

In a joint statement, Xiaomi’s GM of corporate business development and IP strategy Ran Xu noted the agreement shows mutual respect and acknowledgment of their IP.

Huawei’s head of intellectual property department Alan Fan stated the deal showed industry recognition for its “contributions to communications standards”, adding it “will help us enhance our investment in researching future mobile communications technologies”.

The companies noted they started actively negotiating a licensing deal after Huawei filed an infringement suit in China covering four patents.

They stated they used a variety of mediation mechanisms to assist in reaching an agreement.

Huawei forged a long-term licensing deal with Ericsson last month and previously agreed arrangements with Oppo, its largest Chinese licensee by the number of patents held and total devices sold.

The Chinese equipment vendor claims to have spent CNY845 billion ($116 billion) on R&D over the past decade and to have topped the rankings for submissions to the European Patent Office in 2022, with 4,505 applications.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years.

Read more

