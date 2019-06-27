GSMA hails mass IoT deployments in China - Mobile World Live

LIVE FROM MWC19 SHANGHAI: Smart home, smart industry and smart city installations across China, the largest IoT market in the world, are helping the country realise the value of IoT and transform society, a new GSMA report highlighted.

The country’s three mobile operators – China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom – account for 64 per cent of the world’s 1.5 billion cellular IoT connections, including the rapidly growing mobile IoT licensed low power wide area (LPWA) technologies.

Alex Sinclair, CTO of the industry association, said: “Backed by proactive government support, China is now at the forefront in the development and mass deployment of innovative and transformative IoT-based solutions based on mobile IoT technology.”

New applications are being implemented across multiple vertical sectors and fundamentally altering the way people live and work, delivering real-time information and making cities smarter and our lives easier and more productive, he continued.

Cross sector

China has a wide variety of examples of large-scale deployments across a growing number of sectors.

For example, Sunsea AIoT partnered with China Telecom to install more than 500,000 NB-IoT sensors covering more than 37km in Jing’an district. Sensors monitor such things as fire hydrant water pressure and various environmental conditions. An integrated platform centralises, monitors and analyses data to enable real-time improvements.

China Mobile deployed more than 100,000 NB-IoT intelligent fire detection systems including alarms, temperature sensors, and smoke and gas detectors across China.

And China Unicom installed more than 25,000 gas and water meters using an NB-IoT platform combining IoT with big data to make energy management more intelligent.

