 Globe Telecom profit climbs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Globe Telecom profit climbs

07 MAY 2021

Globe Telecom highlighted signs of a sustained recovery, with Q1 profit and revenue increasing despite continued weakness in its mobile business, which was dragged down by double-digit declines in voice and SMS.

In a statement, president and CEO of the Philippines operator, Ernest Cu, said despite a resurgence of Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases and lingering uncertainties from the pandemic, “we are encouraged by the improvements in first quarter results. Looking ahead, we believe Globe is well positioned to provide more digital solutions and innovative offers to make our services more relevant”.

He noted 5G and fibre rollouts, as well as the ongoing upgrading of its network, will remain its top priority.

Net income grew 11 per cent year-on-year to PHP7.3 billion ($150.9 million), as a decline in non-operating charges offset a hike in depreciation charges.

Consolidated service turnover rose 3 per cent to PHP37.8 billion, which was attributed to growth in mobile data and broadband revenue. Mobile service sales dipped 2 per cent to PHP26.3 billion, with declines in voice and SMS more than offsetting modest gains in mobile data revenue. Mobile data accounted for 73 per cent of total mobile revenue, up from 69 per cent in Q1 2020.

Its home broadband and fixed-line business posted 15 per cent growth to PHP9.8 billion.

Prepaid and post-paid subscribers fell 11 per cent and 8 per cent to 77.3 million and 2.5 million respectively. Prepaid ARPU increased 13 per cent to PHP103, while post-paid ARPU edged up 3 per cent to PHP882.

Q1 capex surged 79 per cent from a year earlier to PHP19.1 billion. Globe said its 5G network covers 84 per cent of Metro Manila, with a total 1,383 sites nationwide.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

PLDT accelerates network investment with focus on 5G

Taiwan Mobile growth fuelled by 5G, e-commerce

StarHub financials tumble on Covid-19 woes
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association