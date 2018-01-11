English
HomeAsiaNews

Facebook seeks resolution in Korea traffic fee row

11 JAN 2018

Facebook expressed a willingness to negotiate with South Korea’s telecoms operators about sharing the cost of maintaining the speed of its data services in the country, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The US-based social media giant had been locked in a dispute with SK Broadband and LG Uplus since 2016 for refusing to pay for a cache server to store online content. Facebook currently only pays KT for using its cache server, which helps speed up local access to content.

Facebook VP Kevin Martin met with Lee Hyo-seong, chairman of the Korea Communications Commission, about resolving the dispute. The country’s operators maintain Facebook should help them pay for the high cost of supporting the heavy data traffic generated by its users, the news agency reported.

Martin said Facebook will negotiate with the operators to work out a deal for “providing optimal services” to South Korean users.

Kim Yong-soo, vice minister at the Ministry of Science and ICT, also told Martin Facebook needs to resolve the cost issue, Yonhap said.

Other countries are considering requiring social media companies to help pay for data traffic. In April 2017 Thailand’s regulator, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, suggested imposing some kind of bandwidth fee on the consumption of OTT services.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

