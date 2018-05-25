English
HomeAsiaNews

Edotco expands tower business model in Myanmar

25 MAY 2018

Edotco, the tower arm of Malaysia-based Axiata, signed a deal with Ooredoo Myanmar to take over the management of energy assets of 1,250 telecoms tower sites across the country.

The agreement will enable edotco to provide and manage energy for all tenants on the sites, with the consolidation set to create energy and environmental efficiencies, edotco said in a statement.

Vijendran Watson, country MD for edotco Myanmar, said: “This is a significant shift in business model for edotco in Myanmar as we move from providing tower services to tower plus power services. By operating and maintaining the overall power management systems, we will be able to optimise energy systems and energy pass through management at the sites.”

He said edotco will provide remote monitoring, which will boost operational efficiency by allowing it to address energy management issues as and when they occur, helping to reduce network downtime.

Ooredoo Myanmar CEO Vikram Sinha said it will benefit from energy efficiencies, lower downtime and improved experience at both an operational and environmental level through improved overall performance of the power systems at the sites.

“This partnership allows us to focus on meeting our operational and customer’s needs with confidence that edotco will be efficiently managing all our energy needs on these sites,” he said.

Ooredoo Myanmar is the third-largest mobile operator in the country with a 17 per cent market share by subscribers. 4G plans accounted for 72 per cent of it 9 million mobile connections at end-March, data from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Edotco owns and operates more than 1,500 tower sites across Myanmar, with Ooredoo Myanmar its anchor tenant.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

