English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Telecom appoints ex-China Mobile VP as COO

12 OCT 2017

China Telecom, the country’s third largest operator, named Liu Aili as president and COO effective immediately.

Liu (pictured) was previously an executive director and VP at China Mobile before he resigned in early October.

China Telecom’s board of directors proposed appointing Liu as an executive director. The appointment needs approval by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting.

The country’s state-owned operators regularly reshuffle senior executives.

In August 2015 China Unicom chairman Chang Xiaobing took the helm at China Telecom, while his counterpart at China Telecom, Wang Xiaochu, became chairman of China Unicom. At the same time, Shang Bing, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, took over as China Mobile’s new chairman.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Telecom NB-IoT powers Ofo bikes

Blog: China operator H1 2017 scorecard

China 4G base tops 884M, on track to hit 1B in Dec
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association