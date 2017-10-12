China Telecom appoints ex-China Mobile VP as COO

China Telecom, the country’s third largest operator, named Liu Aili as president and COO effective immediately.

Liu (pictured) was previously an executive director and VP at China Mobile before he resigned in early October.

China Telecom’s board of directors proposed appointing Liu as an executive director. The appointment needs approval by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting.

The country’s state-owned operators regularly reshuffle senior executives.

In August 2015 China Unicom chairman Chang Xiaobing took the helm at China Telecom, while his counterpart at China Telecom, Wang Xiaochu, became chairman of China Unicom. At the same time, Shang Bing, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, took over as China Mobile’s new chairman.