News

China mobile players plan data tariff cuts

07 MAR 2018

China’s three state-owned mobile operators – China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom – plan to reduce mobile data tariffs by at least 30 per cent this year and take additional steps to expand broadband access in urban and rural areas.

In response to a new government policy on network speed upgrades and tariff reduction announced at the National People’s Congress on 5 March, each of the operators issued a statement outlining their plans to upgrade network speeds and reduce tariffs. In addition to the mobile data tariff cuts, the measures include achieving full coverage of high-speed broadband access, expanding free internet access in public places and significantly reducing broadband and private-line service tariffs.

The three eliminated domestic roaming charges in October 2017.

China Mobile, the country’s largest mobile player with a 62 per cent share of mobile connections, said it will “strive to reduce the impact on operating results” by working to “achieve a higher turnover despite a lower profit margin”.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

