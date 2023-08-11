 China Mobile forecasts continued 5G gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Mobile forecasts continued 5G gains

11 AUG 2023

China Mobile booked sales growth in all business units during H1 and forecast continued strong 5G adoption after adding 130 million network customers during the period.

Net profit rose 8.4 per cent year-on-year to CNY76.2 billion ($10.6 billion) and operating revenue 6.8 per cent to CNY530.7 billion.

Mobile service revenue rose 1.8 per cent to CNY305.6 billion, with overall ARPU flat at CNY52.40 and the 5G figure down 4.6 per cent to CNY81.10.

It ended June with 393 million 5G network customers and expects a similar number of net adds in H2.

The H1 increase was down from 136 million in H1 2022.

Its total mobile user base rose 1 per cent to 985 million.

Average monthly data consumption increased 14.8 per cent to 15.5GB.

Digital transformation (DT) sales rose 19.6 per cent to CNY132.6 billion, accounting for 29.3 per cent of telecoms services revenue compared with 26 per cent.

Within DT category, cloud revenue grew 80.5 per cent to CNY42.2 billion and private 5G networks 69.7 per cent to CNY2.5 billion.

Consumer broadband revenue grew 9.3 per cent CNY64.9 billion, with household connections up 11.2 million to 255 million. Smart home network customers grew 50.1 per cent and home security 40.6 per cent.

Capex dropped 11.5 per cent to CNY81.4 billion, with 52 per cent earmarked for its 5G network.

The company deployed 301,000 5G base stations to take the total to near 1.8 million.

Full-year capex is forecast to decline slightly to CNY183.2 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association