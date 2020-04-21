 China Mobile doubles 5G subs to 31.7M - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

China Mobile doubles 5G subs to 31.7M

21 APR 2020

China Mobile doubled its 5G user base in March, adding 16.3 million next-generation subs, as it recorded flat earnings in the first quarter of 2020, with the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic slowing handset sales and ARPU continuing to fall.

The world’s largest operator’s net profit dipped 0.8 per cent year-on-year in the January to March period to CNY23.5 billion ($3.32 billion), with operating revenue falling 2 per cent to CNY181.3 billion. While service revenue rose 1.8 per cent to CNY168.9 billion, product sales declined 34.9 per cent to CNY12.4 billion.

In a statement, China Mobile chairman Yang Jie said the outbreak impacted overall society and the economy in the first quarter and the group’s business was no exception.

He noted the company took steps to ensure reliable communications, maintain service continuity and enhance prevention and control measures. It also accelerated its business transformation and upgrade as steps to control the spread increased demand for information services.

Despite restrictions on retail businesses last month, the operator more than doubled 5G subscribers in March to 31.7 million. Its total sub based fell by 4 million in Q1 to 946 million, but it added 4.1 million new users in March after shedding 8.1 million in the first two months of the year.

ARPU decreased 6.8 per cent year-on-year to CNY46.90, but the operator noted the rate of decline fell from the previous year.

Total voice usage fell 16.3 per cent year-on-year, which the company attributed to OTT substitution and the impact of the pandemic. SMS usage increased 45.4 per cent due to the rapid growth of corporate messaging.

Average monthly mobile data usage increased 46 per cent to 8.3GB.

Looking ahead, Yang said in the face of various challenges, including Covid-19, business transformation and higher 5G-related costs, the company will continue to develop new sources of revenue while taking measures to reduce costs and enhance efficiency.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei Q1 revenue growth disappears

TSMC cautious on 2020 despite good start

China Mobile invests in software supplier
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association