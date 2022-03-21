 Australia to grant media watchdog wider powers - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia to grant media watchdog wider powers

21 MAR 2022

Australia prepared to hand the country’s media watchdog additional authority to monitor and combat harmful content on online platforms, with new laws to give the agency wider information-gathering powers to encourage more transparency.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) released a report identifying areas for the industry to improve a code of practice on disinformation and misinformation while also raising concerns regarding the quality of reporting and strength of the scrutiny process.

ACMA oversees the code, which the largest digital platforms in the country agreed to follow.

In a statement, ACMA explained the government agreed to its call for “new regulatory powers” to boost “the self-regulatory scheme”, including gathering data from platforms if their voluntary efforts are insufficient.

The agency will be given reserve powers to register and enforce industry codes or make industry standards.

An action group will be set up to bring together representatives “across government and the private sector to collaborate on emerging issues and best practice responses”.

Accountability
Communications Minister Paul Fletcher argued in a separate statement the proposed laws will encourage platforms to “be ambitious in addressing the harms of disinformation and misinformation, while providing ACMA with the ability to hold platforms to account should their voluntary efforts prove inadequate”.

“Digital platforms must take responsibility for what is on their sites and take action when harmful or misleading content appears. This is our government’s clear expectation”.

Peter Lewis, director of the Australia Institute’s Centre for Responsible Technology, stated in a release the ACMA report highlights “significant shortfalls in industry self-regulation particularly around the distortion of public health information” related to the pandemic.

“Increasing platform accountability is important regulation that deserves bipartisan support.”

“It needs to be recognised that any limit on information flows works against the business models of these companies.”

In October 2021, ACMA welcomed moves by Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, TikTok, Twitter and others introduce an independent oversight and public complaints facility, and appoint a committee to oversee potential breaches under the guise of the Digital Industry Group.

ACMA had previously submitted a report on the adequacy of digital platforms’ disinformation and news quality measures.

Earlier this month, four Australian agencies established a regulatory body to collaborate on information sharing to streamline scrutiny of digital platforms.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Australia agencies form digital regulatory body

Australia operator complaints fall

ACMA responds to web misinformation move
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association