 Australia agencies form digital regulatory body
HomeAsiaNews

Australia agencies form digital regulatory body

11 MAR 2022

Four government agencies in Australia established a regulatory body to collaborate on information sharing to streamline scrutiny of digital platforms and mitigate growing online risks.

The Digital Platform Regulators Forum will have representatives from the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the Office of the eSafety Commissioner and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.

In a statement, ACMA explained each agency will work on initiatives related to common issues such as emerging online consumer harms and encouraging innovation while balancing protections.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin stated the forum is another step in “ensuring Australia is at the forefront in the regulation of the digital environment” and will assist regulators in working more closely together to ensure platforms are up to scratch.

Flexible approach
In a separate statement, Australian Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk noted the forum aims to “build a ring of regulatory defence” where privacy, competition, consumer protection, online safety, communications and data issues intersect.

Falk added the group is a “targeted and flexible regulatory response” to address the opportunities and risks posed by the expansion of the digital economy.

ACCC chair Rod Sims noted it observed harm to competition, consumers and business users in a range of areas since it began examining digital services in 2017.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

