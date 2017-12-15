English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

AIS plans to almost halve 2018 capex

15 DEC 2017

Thailand’s largest mobile operator, AIS, plans to cut network capex by 40 per cent in 2018 after spending THB40 billion ($1.2 billion) annually over the last three years to expand its mobile infrastructure, Bangkok Post reported.

With coverage of its 3G and 4G networks each reaching 98 per cent of the population, the operator plans to reduce capex to THB24 billion, CEO Somchai Lertsutiwong told the newspaper. He said its 2018 network investment would focus on boosting capacity in specific areas with the highest data consumption, but noted the budget is flexible depending on real demand.

AIS, with a 43.4 per cent market share, added about 300,000 mobile subscribers in the year to end-September, when GSMA Intelligence (GSMAi) data showed it held 40.2 million connections. Around 35 per cent of its mobile user base (nearly 14 million customers) were on 4G plans at end Q3 2017, up from 23 per cent in Q3 2016.

GSMAi data showed second ranked True Move had 5.7 million 4G subscribers at end Q3 2017, accounting for just under 22 per cent of total mobile subs, while number three dtac had 7.2 million LTE subs (31 per cent).

AIS added about 33,000 4G base stations since Q3 2016, taking its total to more than 54,000 at end-September. It also installed an additional 10,000 3G base stations for a total of 48,000.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

4G handset shipments in China fall sharply

Vietnam awards 4G licence to 5th operator

4G subs account for 69% of China total
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association