AIS looks to LG Uplus for immersive 5G content - Mobile World Live

LG Uplus continued a move to distribute its immersive 5G content outside of South Korea through an agreement to provide AR and VR material to Thai big hitter AIS, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The deal, valued at $11.1 million, covers the launch of immersive 5G services, the news outlet stated.

LG Uplus has been aggressive in developing its own AR and VR content and marketing it overseas: in 2019, the operator signed contracts worth a combined $10 million with China Telecom, HKT and KDDI, and in June 2020 added Chunghwa Telecom.

Last month, LG Uplus head of XR partnerships Chris Reznicek told Mobile World Live the company had more than 5,000 pieces of AR and VR content, which had garnered some 15 million views.

In September 2020, the operator set up the Global XR Content Telco Alliance to combine resources and expertise to boost the quality and scope of 5G-based AR and VR content.

AIS launched 5G packages in October 2020 and ended the year with 239,000 subscribers.