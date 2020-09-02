LG Uplus heads global operator XR push - Mobile World Live

LG Uplus established a global alliance with mobile operators, content developers and Qualcomm to pool resources and expertise to boost the quality and scope of 5G-based AR and VR content.

In a statement, the operator said the Global XR Content Telco Alliance aims to foster the global extended reality (XR) industry. China Telecom, KDDI and Bell Canada are members, with production companies Felix & Paul Studios and Atlas V joining as content partners.

LG Uplus VP Lee Sang-min noted in the 4G era a single operator was able to produce high-quality content, but collaboration between operators is essential for 5G, which requires various technologies and funding. “The cost-effectiveness and technological maturity are improved by the XR Alliance.”

The group’s first series will cover the International Space Station and is due for release in November. It is being produced in collaboration with Time Studio, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency.

LG Uplus said the alliance plans to produce entertainment content including sports documentaries and concert films.