 LG Uplus heads global operator XR push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

LG Uplus heads global operator XR push

02 SEP 2020

LG Uplus established a global alliance with mobile operators, content developers and Qualcomm to pool resources and expertise to boost the quality and scope of 5G-based AR and VR content.

In a statement, the operator said the Global XR Content Telco Alliance aims to foster the global extended reality (XR) industry. China Telecom, KDDI and Bell Canada are members, with production companies Felix & Paul Studios and Atlas V joining as content partners.

LG Uplus VP Lee Sang-min noted in the 4G era a single operator was able to produce high-quality content, but collaboration between operators is essential for 5G, which requires various technologies and funding. “The cost-effectiveness and technological maturity are improved by the XR Alliance.”

The group’s first series will cover the International Space Station and is due for release in November. It is being produced in collaboration with Time Studio, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency.

LG Uplus said the alliance plans to produce entertainment content including sports documentaries and concert films.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

LG Uplus readies AI 5G optimisation push

LG Uplus profit jumps on subscriber gains

Jio Platforms prepares for 5G with Qualcomm funding
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association