AIS bottom-line grows as economy rebounds

Thailand-based AIS started off 2023 with profit and revenue gains driven by a modest recovery in consumer purchasing power and tourist-related consumption, along with an increase in 5G subscribers.

Net profit grew 7.1 per cent year-on-year to THB6.8 billion ($201.6 million), attributed to lower finance cost and a net foreign exchange gain.

Revenue increased 3.2 per cent to THB46.7 billion, aided by 11 per cent growth in fixed broadband sales, and a 5.2 per cent increase in enterprise and other revenue.

Mobile service revenue increased 1.4 per cent to THB29.3 billion, and SIM and devices sales 7.1 per cent to THB9.9 billion.

Prepaid ARPU fell 6.7 per cent to THB129 and post-paid 2.6 per cent to THB460.

Its 5G subscribers rose from 2.8 million in Q1 2022 to 7.2 million.

The operator added nearly 1 million post-paid subscribers for 12.7 million in total.

Prepaid subscribers increased 1.8 per cent to 33.5 million.

Average monthly data usage per subscriber rose 20 per cent to 26.6GB.