 Airtel unit earmarks $73 million for Kolkata data centre - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Airtel unit earmarks $73 million for Kolkata data centre

23 NOV 2022

Bharti Airtel’s data centre subsidiary broke ground on a hyper-scale facility in Kolkata scheduled to be fully operational by 2024, as part of a four-year expansion investing some INR50 billion ($611.3 million) to boost its overall capacity by three-times to more than 400MW.

Nxtra Data earmarked INR6 billion for the 25MW data centre, which it claims will be a green facility.

Rajesh Tapadia, Nxtra executive director and COO, stated the company is investing “extensively in green energy” and its state-of-the-art, carrier-neutral Kolkata data centre will run on renewable energy sources.

As part of its goal to reach net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2031, Nxtra invested and partnered with eight organisations to source more than 180,000MWh of renewable energy.

In September, Nxtra installed hydrogen fuel cells at a facility.

Nxtra operates 12 data centres and 120 edge facilities across India.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Airtel looks for continued ARPU gains

Airtel data centre unit prepares for hydrogen cells

Singtel to sell $1.6B stake in Airtel
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association