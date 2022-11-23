Airtel unit earmarks $73 million for Kolkata data centre

Bharti Airtel’s data centre subsidiary broke ground on a hyper-scale facility in Kolkata scheduled to be fully operational by 2024, as part of a four-year expansion investing some INR50 billion ($611.3 million) to boost its overall capacity by three-times to more than 400MW.

Nxtra Data earmarked INR6 billion for the 25MW data centre, which it claims will be a green facility.

Rajesh Tapadia, Nxtra executive director and COO, stated the company is investing “extensively in green energy” and its state-of-the-art, carrier-neutral Kolkata data centre will run on renewable energy sources.

As part of its goal to reach net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2031, Nxtra invested and partnered with eight organisations to source more than 180,000MWh of renewable energy.

In September, Nxtra installed hydrogen fuel cells at a facility.

Nxtra operates 12 data centres and 120 edge facilities across India.