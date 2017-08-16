English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

4G availability rises in Cambodia, but speeds still slow

16 AUG 2017

Cambodia’s mobile operators are aggressively building out their 4G networks, but while LTE signals are readily accessible across much of the country, both 3G and 4G data rates are still extremely slow.

According to a report from OpenSignal, which crowdsources data from smartphones with its app, the country had an LTE availability score of 63.3 per cent during Q2 2017, putting it on par with Southeast Asian countries Indonesia and Malaysia, and well ahead of the Philippines.

Analysing more than 86 million measurements collected from 8,414 devices during the quarter, OpenSignal examined the 3G and 4G user experience of Cambodia’s three major mobile operators: Viettel’s Metfone, Smart Axiata and MobiTel’s Cellcard.

Cellcard and Smart had LTE availability scores of about 70 per cent, while Metfone’s was 56 per cent.

For 4G speeds, Cellcard was the clear winner with an average download speed of 19.71Mb/s, nearly twice as fast as number two Smart Axiata on 10.16Mb/s. Metfone’s mean 4G download score was 4.64Mb/s, a rate closer to typical global 3G connection speeds.

Growing capacity
While LTE networks are becoming more readily accessible in Cambodia, the services are still generally limited in capacity. As Cambodian operators add more capacity to their networks, 4G speeds will increase to match LTE’s growing reach, OpenSignal said in a statement.

The operators’ typical 3G speeds fell well below the global average of 4.4Mb/s. Cellcard, again, led the way with a rate of 2.09Mb/s, followed by Metfone on 1.9Mb/s, and Smart Axiata on 1.57Mb/s.

Average connection speed across all networks in Cambodia was 5.7Mb/s, which places the country among the slowest of 87 OpenSignal examined in a recent global report.

Smart Axiata, with a 30 per cent market share, is the country’s 4G leader with more than 700,000 LTE users at end-June, according to data from GSMA Intelligence. 4G subs accounted for 8.5 per cent of its 8.5 million mobile connections. Cellcard, which held a 15 per cent market share at end-June, had 145,000 4G users, accounting for about 3 per cent of its 4.3 million connections.

GSMA Intelligence didn’t have 4G data for Metfone, the overall market leader with a 50 per cent share of mobile connections. Its 3G users accounted for 33 per cent of its 14.2 million connections at end-June.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Mobile won’t blindly invest in 5G

Price cuts drive China Mobile 4G strength

India’s 4G startup Jio suffers capacity bottleneck
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association