3 HK pushes 5G with free enterprise consulting - Mobile World Live

CK Hutchison-owned 3 Hong Kong established a team to help local enterprises develop 5G applications and apply for a government subsidy scheme, aimed at encouraging early deployment of the next-generation technology in the territory.

In a statement, the operator said it will offer free consultation services on deploying 5G technologies, supporting enterprises to create project implementation schedules and investment budgets, along with submitting applications to the government.

Hong Kong launched a scheme to encourage rollout of 5G services in early May, as part of a fresh round of anti-epidemic efforts. Under the programme, the government will fund up to 50 per cent of the direct costs related to deploying a 5G project, with a cap of HKD500,000 ($64,514).

Dennis Wong, corporate and international business director of Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong), said it is encouraging enterprises from different industries to apply for the subsidy to boost operational efficiency and open more business opportunities.

He added the operator was keen to aid “early adopters of 5G technology” to deploy “innovative” applications.

The operator, HKT and China Mobile Hong Kong introduced 5G services on 1 April, the day the regulator released 3.5GHz spectrum.