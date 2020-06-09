 3 HK pushes 5G with free enterprise consulting - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

3 HK pushes 5G with free enterprise consulting

09 JUN 2020

CK Hutchison-owned 3 Hong Kong established a team to help local enterprises develop 5G applications and apply for a government subsidy scheme, aimed at encouraging early deployment of the next-generation technology in the territory.

In a statement, the operator said it will offer free consultation services on deploying 5G technologies, supporting enterprises to create project implementation schedules and investment budgets, along with submitting applications to the government.

Hong Kong launched a scheme to encourage rollout of 5G services in early May, as part of a fresh round of anti-epidemic efforts. Under the programme, the government will fund up to 50 per cent of the direct costs related to deploying a 5G project, with a cap of HKD500,000 ($64,514).

Dennis Wong, corporate and international business director of Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong), said it is encouraging enterprises from different industries to apply for the subsidy to boost operational efficiency and open more business opportunities.

He added the operator was keen to aid “early adopters of 5G technology” to deploy “innovative” applications.

The operator, HKT and China Mobile Hong Kong introduced 5G services on 1 April, the day the regulator released 3.5GHz spectrum.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association