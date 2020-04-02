 Hong Kong trio vie for 5G glory - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Hong Kong trio vie for 5G glory

02 APR 2020

Three of the four operators in Hong Kong introduced 5G services yesterday (1 April), with HKT, 3 Hong Kong and China Mobile Hong Kong all seeking to claim the title of being first, but offering few details on base station density or population coverage.

While market leader HKT detailed plans for its launch a fortnight ago, the other operators apparently decided to crash its party on the day the regulator released 3.5GHz spectrum.

Along with SmarTone, the operators acquired 200MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum for HKD1 billion ($129 million) in mid-October 2019.

In a statement, China Mobile Hong Kong said 5G coverage reaches 90 per cent of the main business and shopping districts on Hong Kong Island, along with parts of Kowloon. HKT previously said coverage will initially reach 11 of the territory’s 18 districts.

HKT’s SIM-only plans under its CSL brand range from HKD198 for 8GB of data a month to HKD698 for 300GB, but it is promoting a one-month free trial for new and upgrading customers.

China Mobile Hong Kong’s standard plans run from HKD298 for 100GB to HKD498 for 300GB, while SIM-only plans from 3 Hong Kong start at HKD388 for 100GB.

HKT and 3 Hong Kong offer Samsung S20 series and Huawei Mate XS 5G smartphones, while China Mobile Hong Kong’s line-up only includes compatible devices from Samsung.

Not to miss out, fourth-ranked SmarTone, which is yet to disclose a next-generation launch date, yesterday announced it signed a deal to use Hong Kong Broadband Network’s all-fibre backhaul to connect 5G base stations.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Canalys warns of Japan smartphone slide

SKT details next steps for 5G

ZTE profit rebounds on strong network growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association