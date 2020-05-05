 HK offers subsidies to fast-track 5G projects - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

HK offers subsidies to fast-track 5G projects

05 MAY 2020

Hong Kong launched a subsidy scheme to encourage the rollout of 5G services, under the second round of government anti-epidemic efforts.

The scheme involves the government funding up to 50 per cent of the direct costs related to the deployment of a 5G project, with a cap of HKD500,000 ($64,483). About 100 qualified projects will be subsidised, with applicants eligible for only a single payment.

In a statement, the Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) said: “Public and private entities or bodies are welcome to submit applications for projects which are able to bring substantive benefits to the business or sector concerned through the deployment of 5G as well as demonstrate innovation or cross-sectoral synergy.”

The financial incentives are part of government initiatives to boost the economy, as it believes the early adoption of 5G technology will stimulate innovation and enhance the competitiveness of various sectors hit by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the agency said.

OFCA said it will accept applications until 30 November and award subsidies on a first-come, first-served basis.

HKT, 3 Hong Kong and China Mobile Hong Kong introduced 5G services on 1 April, the day the regulator released 3.5GHz spectrum.

Along with SmarTone, the operators acquired 200MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum for HKD1 billion in mid-October 2019.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

New Zealand delays 3.5GHz 5G auction

VHA tests 700MHz spectrum for 5G rollout

Blog: What is next for Nokia in China?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association