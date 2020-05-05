HK offers subsidies to fast-track 5G projects - Mobile World Live

Hong Kong launched a subsidy scheme to encourage the rollout of 5G services, under the second round of government anti-epidemic efforts.

The scheme involves the government funding up to 50 per cent of the direct costs related to the deployment of a 5G project, with a cap of HKD500,000 ($64,483). About 100 qualified projects will be subsidised, with applicants eligible for only a single payment.

In a statement, the Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) said: “Public and private entities or bodies are welcome to submit applications for projects which are able to bring substantive benefits to the business or sector concerned through the deployment of 5G as well as demonstrate innovation or cross-sectoral synergy.”

The financial incentives are part of government initiatives to boost the economy, as it believes the early adoption of 5G technology will stimulate innovation and enhance the competitiveness of various sectors hit by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the agency said.

OFCA said it will accept applications until 30 November and award subsidies on a first-come, first-served basis.

HKT, 3 Hong Kong and China Mobile Hong Kong introduced 5G services on 1 April, the day the regulator released 3.5GHz spectrum.

Along with SmarTone, the operators acquired 200MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum for HKD1 billion in mid-October 2019.