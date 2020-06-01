 Zynga seeks user boost with $1.8B Peak acquisition - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Zynga seeks user boost with $1.8B Peak acquisition

01 JUN 2020

Games developer Zynga agreed to acquire Turkey-based mobile gaming company Peak for $1.8 billion, a deal it expects to expand its active user base by more than 60 per cent and enhance its international audience.

In a statement, Zynga said the transaction was set to close in the third quarter, with half of the purchase price comprised of cash and the remainder in common stock.

The Turkish company, founded in 2010, developed puzzle games Toon Blast and Toy Blast, which collectively have an average of more than 12 million mobile daily active users.

Zynga head Frank Gibeau said the acquisition would expand its “live services portfolio to eight forever franchises, meaningfully increasing our global audience base and adding to our exciting new game pipeline”.

Peak founder and CEO Sidar Sahin added the tie-up was “monumental” for the whole mobile gaming industry.

Zynga has been gradually expanding its portfolio after Gibeau took the helm in 2016, promising to bring new launches, create new franchises and “position the company for predictable growth and profitability”. One of its latest conquests was of gaming studio Gram Games for $250 million in May 2018.

Alongside the Peak announcement, Zynga updated its financial guidance for the year after recording its best-ever results in Q1 during lockdowns imposed to spread the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

It expects revenue of $1.7 billion in 2020 compared with $1.65 billion previously, after Q1 sales increased 52 per cent year-on-year to $404 million.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Intel extends Mobileye reach with $900M Moovit deal

Apple app buy puts Android users under a cloud

Mario Kart Tour tops Nintendo opening month figures
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association