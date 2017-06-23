YouTube puts focus on video and VR at VidCon

YouTube announced its mobile app will “dynamically adapt” to any size users choose to watch videos in, and it is working with Google’s Daydream on VR.

“If you’re watching a vertical, square or horizontal video, the YouTube player will seamlessly adapt itself, filling the screen exactly the way they should,” CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a blog post, following an announcement made at YouTube’s VidCon event.

The company is also working with the Daydream team on a new video format called VR180 which will make VR content “even easier to create”.

“VR180 videos focus on what’s in front of you, are high resolution, and look great on desktop and on mobile. They transition seamlessly to a VR experience when viewed with Cardboard, Daydream, and PSVR, which allow you to view the images stereoscopically in 3D,” wrote YouTube product manager Frank Rodriguez.

VR180 is also compatible with live streaming videos so users can “be together in real time”.

Meanwhile the video platform said 1.5 billion viewers log in to YouTube every month (users don’t need an account to access videos so the figure of total users per month is likely to be higher).

On average, viewers spend over an hour a day watching YouTube on mobile devices alone.

YouTube also said a new feature announced in 2016 enabling users to share videos directly from the YouTube app with be available in Latin America in a couple of weeks, followed by the US.