Yelp app adds personalised picks - Mobile World Live

Yelp debuted a new customisation tool for its app which will allow it to deliver personalised recommendations based on user preferences.

Users will now be able to build a profile including information about their dietary restrictions, interests, lifestyle, favourite activities and accessibility needs to receive tailored search results.

In a blog post, Yelp consumer product chief Akhil Ramesh said the change means that for the first time the app will offer different options to each user, even if they conduct a search at the same time and place.

“For example, a gluten-free pet owner who likes hiking and brunch will see a very different homescreen and search experience than a vegetarian parent who loves donuts, farmer’s markets and breweries.”

Ramesh noted the move will make it easier for users to connect with the right businesses on the first try.

Preferences can be adjusted at any time, and will not be shared with third parties, he added.

The new feature began rolling out for iOS users this week, and will be made available on Android over the course of the next year.