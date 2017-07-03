Vodacom opens door to South Africa for GameMine

South African operator Vodacom will give its users access to GameMine’s subscription-based mobile games thanks to a strategic partnership between the two.

US-based mobile game publisher GameMine partners with operators and app stores to distribute games to consumers on a subscription-based, ad-free basis.

It will provide a selection of its games, which include more than 175 titles spanning many genres, free of charge to Vodacom subscribers during a promotional trial period.

The promotion is the: “product of numerous conversations with customers, and really listening to what they’re wanting as added value for being part of the Vodacom family. It is also part of our commitment to delivering digital content services in the most affordable way,” said Nyimpini Mabunda, chief officer consumer business unit.

GameMine’s CEO, Daniel Starr, said his company recognises: “the distinct value and importance of South Africa’s thriving mobile carrier market as an appropriate demographic region for our company’s product, as well as an early trend indicator for the African continent’s entire mobile industry.”

The company also said in a statement that the partnership will significantly boost its global subscriber base as well as its exposure within international mobile carrier markets.

In early June, when GameMine raised $20 million, it told Mobile World Live it planned to use the funding for new hires, marketing and customer acquisition, as well as to expand key partnerships with mobile carriers around the world.

GameMine develops, licenses and acquires mobile games, then provides them to consumers in more than 135 countries through a mobile game marketplace.