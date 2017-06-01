Mobile game publisher GameMine raises $20M

GameMine, a US-based mobile game publisher which partners with operators and app stores to distribute games to consumers on a subscription-based, ad-free basis, closed $20 million in Series A funding.

The round was led by US venture capital company Palisades Venture Capital, and GameMine plans to use the funding for new hires, marketing and customer acquisition as well as to expand key partners such as mobile carriers around the world, it told Mobile World Live.

GameMine develops, licenses and acquires mobile games, then provides them to consumers in more than 135 countries through a mobile game marketplace. The company said it “leverages its talented global network of developers and gaming experts to provide a diverse variety of theme-based mobile gaming portals.”

CEO Daniel Starr (pictured) believes the company helps both developers dealing with issues around monetisation, relying on ad revenue and in-app purchases to build return on investment into mobile games, as well as users without credit cards who are often not able to access games.

“By providing a diverse, subscription-based selection of ad-free mobile games billed directly through mobile carriers, GameMine renders these issues obsolete while providing unparalleled access to mobile games everywhere, for everyone,” he said.

GameMine said it generated 9 million installs to date, with 3.5 million active users.