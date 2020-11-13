Vanishing messages come to Messenger, Instagram - Mobile World Live

Facebook introduced a disappearing mode for messages sent on its Messenger and Instagram apps.

In a blog, Facebook said messages sent between the apps will be automatically deleted after being viewed and the chat closed. Associated media including pictures and videos will also be removed.

It pitched the move as offering “safety and choice” to users.

Facebook is “slowly rolling out” the feature on both apps, with users of Messenger in the US and some other countries being the first to gain access, before a broader expansion to other markets.

Instagram users will follow after users update their Messenger apps.

The move comes a week after Facebook-owned WhatsApp unveiled an option for messages to automatically disappear after seven days.