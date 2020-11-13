 Vanishing messages come to Messenger, Instagram - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Vanishing messages come to Messenger, Instagram

13 NOV 2020

Facebook introduced a disappearing mode for messages sent on its Messenger and Instagram apps.

In a blog, Facebook said messages sent between the apps will be automatically deleted after being viewed and the chat closed. Associated media including pictures and videos will also be removed.

It pitched the move as offering “safety and choice” to users.

Facebook is “slowly rolling out” the feature on both apps, with users of Messenger in the US and some other countries being the first to gain access, before a broader expansion to other markets.

Instagram users will follow after users update their Messenger apps.

The move comes a week after Facebook-owned WhatsApp unveiled an option for messages to automatically disappear after seven days.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

