TikTok user spending rockets - Mobile World Live

User spending in ByteDance’s video app TikTok soared 500 per cent year-on-year to $9 million in May, Sensor Tower estimated.

The figure was up from $1.5 million in May 2018, and the research company predicted TikTok would hit $100 million in lifetime earnings this month.

By far the majority of outlay in May was from iOS users in China, accounting for around $5.9 million of the total. Another $2 million came from iOS and Android users in the US. While India is home to the app’s largest base, users in the country contributed just 0.5 per cent.

However, Sensor Tower noted India accounted for 53 per cent of first time installations of the app in May, which totalled nearly 56 million worldwide.

The figure marked a rebound from April, when when the app lost out on some 15 million new installs due to a two-week ban implemented by the Indian government.

But while first time installs were up 27 per cent month-over-month in May, Sensor Tower noted the total was flat on an annual basis.