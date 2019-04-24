 Indian court backtracks on TikTok ban - Mobile World Live
Home

Indian court backtracks on TikTok ban

24 APR 2019

An Indian court reversed a decision it made earlier in the month which had led to Apple and Google removing short video service TikTok from their app stores, Reuters reported.

The Madras High Court banned the app following a request by India’s government, which said TikTok encouraged pornography and endangered children.

TikTok owner Bytedance appealed the decision, stating it cannot be held liable for the actions of third parties on the platform. Reuters stated the ban was costing the company up to $500,000 per day and put more than 250 jobs at risk.

The court initially acted after an individual filed a public interest litigation seeking the ban.

K. Neelamegam, a solicitor acting for the person, told Reuters his client did not plan to appeal the overturning of the ban.

A senior government official told the publication the IT ministry would ask Apple and Google to allow TikTok back on their platforms once it received the court’s order.

Saleha Riaz

Related

