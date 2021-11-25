 Tencent apps face fresh scrutiny - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Tencent apps face fresh scrutiny

25 NOV 2021

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) mandated any new or updated mobile apps from Tencent must undergo a review before going live after some allegedly infringed on the rights of users, CCTV News reported.

The news outlet stated MIIT advised Tencent new and updated apps must be submitted for review under transitional administrative guidance measures. CCTV News reported nine apps violated regulations, which were disclosed in four public notices.

Tencent told CCTV News it continues to upgrade app user protection features and cooperate with regulatory authorities to conduct normal compliance inspections. It noted its apps continue to function normally and can be downloaded.

Over the past year, Chinese authorities increased scrutiny of domestic technology companies and imposed stricter regulations, including curbs on children’s screen time.

Tencent reported revenue of CNY142.4 billion ($22.3 billion) in Q3, up 13 per cent year-on-year but apparently its slowest quarterly growth since it was listed in 2004.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

