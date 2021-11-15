 Snap taps ex-Google exec for global operator tie-ups - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Snap taps ex-Google exec for global operator tie-ups

15 NOV 2021

Snap created a new management role looking after partnerships with global operators, hiring former Google MD Anne Laurenson to run a strategy pushing 5G and AR services.

In a statement, the Snapchat owner explained Laurenson was appointed as the first MD of global carrier partnerships at the company and her responsibilities will include overseeing tie-ups in the US and the regions of Latin America, EMEA and APAC.

The company will aim to build collaborations with operators to create “mutual business value and enable people all over the world to use Snapchat and benefit from the potential of AR”.

Efforts will be placed around service level collaboration for improved Snapchat accessibility, digital skills acceleration, investments into content creation and leveraging 5G features.

Laurenson’s experience in the tech and the telecoms sector spans more than 20 years, and she most recently served as the MD of Android partnerships in EMEA focused on the adoption of Android ecosystem and Google services.

She expressed commitment to support Snap’s “mission of empowering people to express themselves and discover the world combining what they see in the real world with a digital experience through AR”.

Last month, Snap launched Arcadia global studio for creating advertising content enabled by AR.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

SoftBank taps Niantic $20M AR platform

Snap feels the burn of iOS privacy changes

Snap deepens AR push with ad studio
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association