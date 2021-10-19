 Snap deepens AR push with ad studio - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Snap deepens AR push with ad studio

19 OCT 2021

Snap launched a global studio for creating advertising content enabled by AR as the company looks to advance its play in the field a year after discovering the technology played a big role in its performance.

In a statement, the company explained its Arcadia global studio will act as an independently-run unit which will develop new technology for more impactful branded content based on AR.

Snap affirmed a commitment to highlight the technology as a “results-proven format” and added Arcadia will be “platform agnostic”, creating content which can be accessed across platform, web and app-based AR environments.

The studio is also promised to “lead the charge” on innovation for the broader AR ecosystem and to cement the technology “as a must-buy, always-on format”.

Verizon, cosmetics maker P&G Beauty and wrestling-focused entertainment company WWE are among the pioneers for Snap’s studio.

The US operator appears to be increasingly invested in AR, as the partnership with Snap is its second move in less than a month in the field after collaborating with CareAR for real-time delivery of content.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

