English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Snap hits back at lawsuit

14 NOV 2018

Snap said a lawsuit which prompted US government officials to demand information regarding an IPO is meritless, Reuters reported.

The lawsuit was filed in May 2017 (although it remained unreported until now) by investors who were concerned the company had not been honest about how rival Instagram was hurting its growth in the second half of 2016. The suit also alleged Snap had not disclosed a lawsuit by a former staff member who accused the company of fudging some metrics, including daily active user (DAU) numbers.

“We continue to believe the class action’s claims are meritless and our IPO disclosures were accurate and complete,” Snap said in a statement to Reuters.

It explained the US Justice Department (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission are now “investigating issues related to the previously disclosed allegations asserted in the class action about our IPO disclosures”.

“While we do not have complete visibility into these investigations, our understanding is that the DoJ is likely focused on IPO disclosures relating to competition from Instagram,” the company stated, adding it will cooperate with the government.

While Snap hasn’t had a smooth ride since going public, last month it reported a lower net loss for Q3 compared with the same period of 2017 after increaseing DAUs for its messaging app.

However, it is no secret Instagram’s clone of Snapchat Stories enjoys better performance metrics and Snap has been plagued by a backlash from users regarding a revamped version of its app during 2018, while also announcing job cuts.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Snap scraps social payments platform

Snap CEO dismisses Facebook’s copying efforts

Snap backtracks on revamped app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association