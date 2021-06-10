 Nigeria steps up social media crackdown - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Nigeria steps up social media crackdown

10 JUN 2021

Nigeria’s government reportedly fleshed out plans for social media companies operating in the country to register a local entity and obtain a licence, following a crackdown which led to a ban on Twitter last week.

Reuters reported Information Minister Lai Mohammed laid out plans to implement new rules, setting conditions for social media companies to continue operations.

“We are insisting that for you to operate in Nigeria you must first be a Nigerian company and be licensed by the broadcasting commission,” he said.

Mohammed indicated some social media companies had already been given notice of the government’s requirements, but it was yet to give any hard deadlines for registration and licensing.

He added Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram had not been suspended. It is unclear whether the parent company will be subject to the new rules.

Corporate existence
Mohammed’s comments comes after the company imposed an indefinite ban on the use of Twitter, a move made in response to the removal of a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

At the time, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture of Nigeria said it moved to remove access to Twitter after deeming the platform was being used to “undermine Nigeria’s corporate existence”, among other factors.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Apps

