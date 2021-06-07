 Nigeria takes Twitter down - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Nigeria takes Twitter down

07 JUN 2021

The Nigerian government imposed an indefinite ban on the use of Twitter, a move reported to be a response to the platform removing a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari against secessionists in the nation.

In a series of tweets, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture of Nigeria said officials moved to suspend access to Twitter on Friday (4 June).

It cited use of the platform to undermine “Nigeria’s corporate existence” as a factor in the block.

The government also ordered Nigeria’s National Broadcasting Commission to start a process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in the African nation.

Twitter expressed concerns about the ban, stating it will work to restore services because access to a free and open internet is “an essential human right in modern society”.

Nigerian operators complied with the order on 5 June, Reuters reported.

Nigeria’s move came two days after the platform took down a post by Buhari in which he pledged to take punitive action against groups accused of attacks against several government bodies and security groups in the country, The Guardian reported.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Twitter tipped for tiered subscription model

Twitter targets content creators with perks feature

Twitter faces Covid-19 clampdown in India
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association