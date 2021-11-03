 Netflix enters the mobile game - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Netflix enters the mobile game

03 NOV 2021

Video streaming platform Netflix launched its first suite of mobile games for Android devices, as part of efforts to expand its content offerings through the highly lucrative market.

In a statement, Netflix detailed the global launch of five gaming titles yesterday (2 November) available with no additional fees, in-app purchases or adverts.

Titles include two based on TV show Stranger Things; puzzle titles Card Blast and Teeter Up; and basketball game Shooting Hoops.

The games are available in multiple languages and only accessible from adult accounts as a child safety measure. Some can be played offline.

Mike Verdu, VP of game development at Netflix, explained the company wants “to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone”.

A version of Netflix Games for iOS is set to be rolled out in the next few months, BBC News reported.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Netflix soars on exclusive content offerings

Zynga makes Asia push with StarLark takeover

Voodoo targets casual gaming with Beach Bum buy
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association