Netflix enters the mobile game

Video streaming platform Netflix launched its first suite of mobile games for Android devices, as part of efforts to expand its content offerings through the highly lucrative market.

In a statement, Netflix detailed the global launch of five gaming titles yesterday (2 November) available with no additional fees, in-app purchases or adverts.

Titles include two based on TV show Stranger Things; puzzle titles Card Blast and Teeter Up; and basketball game Shooting Hoops.

The games are available in multiple languages and only accessible from adult accounts as a child safety measure. Some can be played offline.

Mike Verdu, VP of game development at Netflix, explained the company wants “to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone”.

A version of Netflix Games for iOS is set to be rolled out in the next few months, BBC News reported.