 Netflix braced for tough 2022 after subscriber wobble - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Netflix braced for tough 2022 after subscriber wobble

20 APR 2022

Netflix blamed saturation in its biggest markets, increased competition and macro-factors including continued disruption of Covid-19 (coronavirus) as it missed its own estimates for subscriber growth in Q1 2022.

The streaming company ended the quarter with 221.6 million global subscribers, up year-on-year but shy of its expectation for net additions of 2.5 million in the period.

Suspension of Netflix services in Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine was a big factor, resulting in a loss of 700,000 subscribers: it lost around 600,000 subscribers in Canada and the US due to price rises.

Compared with Q1 2021, subscribers grew 4 million.

However, the recent drop will no doubt be a concern for the company: it forecast further woes for the current quarter, with another 2 million subscribers expected to leave the streaming service.

To improve the situation, Netflix stated it would put the focus on programming, while co-CEO Reed Hastings said it will also launch an advert-supported service and seek to generate revenue from password sharing.

Revenue in Q1 totalled $7.9 billion, up from $7.2 billion in Q1 2021, with net income dropping slightly to $1.6 billion from $1.7 billion.

Obscured the picture
In an earnings statement, Netflix explained the subscriber boost it received due to the pandemic had “obscured the picture until recently” and it was now feeling the effects.

Indeed, following a growth boom in 2020, there were signs its momentum was slowing in 2021.

Netflix also noted its high household penetration when including the number of homes sharing accounts, and rising competition from rival streaming services including Disney, Amazon and YouTube were all “creating revenue headwinds”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Netflix to take on TikTok with children feature

Netflix enters the mobile game

Netflix soars on exclusive content offerings
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association