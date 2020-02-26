 Moment launches retro video app for iOS - Mobile World Live
Moment launches retro video app for iOS

26 FEB 2020

Phone lens maker Moment launched an iOS app covering retro-style short-form videos, which was created using input from professional filmmakers and photographers, The Verge reported.

The RTRO app covers films of up to 60 seconds, which can then be edited and shared on social media platforms including Instagram and Snapchat.

However, Moment CEO Marc Barros told the media outlet the app doesn’t try to compete with other video editing services in terms of the number of features on offer, as the focus was on ease of use.

A free version offers three retro style modes, with more options including removing watermarks and real-time subject tracking available for a fee of $1.99 per month or an annual subscription costing $14.99.

Filmakers and photographers who contributed to the development of some of the filters will share revenue from their use.

This is the latest move in the increasingly competitive world of online photo and video editing services. In January, Instagram added features to its Boomerang tool, while Vine successor Byte launched a short-video app.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

