Vine successor Byte launches short-form video app - Mobile World Live

 Vine successor Byte launches short-form video app
Apps

Vine successor Byte launches short-form video app

27 JAN 2020

Byte, the successor to defunct video service Vine, officially launched into the increasingly competitive landscape of short-form video platforms, two years after the project was announced by Dom Hofmann, co-founder of the forerunning app.

The new service allows users to share six-second videos, similarly to Vine, which was a popular service owned by Twitter and offered short-form videos. The standalone app was shuttered in 2016.

Byte announced its launch in a Twitter post, explaining the app is available on Google Play and the App Store, and branding the service “both familiar and new”.

“We hope it’ll resonate with people who feel something’s been missing”.

In a similar fashion to other video services, Byte allows users to use the in-app camera to make videos, or to upload directly from their mobile device. They can also explore content being watched and liked by the community, as well as see posts selected by the platform’s editors.

Byte plans to introduce a pilot version of a partner programme for paying content creators.

The company stated its app “celebrates creativity and community, and compensating creators is one important way we can support both”, adding more details about the programme are expected very soon.

Byte was initially dubbed v2 of Vine and was first mentioned in January 2018, but only five months later plans for its launch were put on hold due to financial and legal reasons.

The app is set to compete with rival services including TikTok, developed by China-based ByteDance, which allows users to share up to 60-second long videos.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Apps

Tags

