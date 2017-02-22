English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
CES 2017
MWC 2016
MWL TV 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Microsoft launches Skype Lite in India

22 FEB 2017

After feedback from Skype users in India, Microsoft launched a ‘lite’ version of the video calling and messaging app designed to work in challenging network conditions using less data and less power.

Android users in India can download the 13MB app for free and it is available in seven local languages.

Microsoft said this is its fastest and smallest Skype app to date, built in India and specifically designed with the country in mind with features like SMS filtering, mobile data and Wi-Fi usage monitoring, and “India-focused Skype bots”.

In contrast to the regular Skype app, Skype Lite uses less data to send messages, and make voice or video calls, which saves customers money on data charges. It also compresses large files and requires less battery power.

By using less data to perform vital functions, Microsoft said the app runs far more smoothly on 2G or in challenging network conditions.

Microsoft also plans to integrate Aadhaar, India’s national digital identity scheme, to the app by June which will enable users to verify the identity of unknown callers “in a variety of situations where identification verification is required, including job interviews”.

The company said it has “a growing base of consumers who use Skype in India” and it appears to be betting big on the country, where internet access is predicted to grow faster than anywhere else.

Other tech giants have also shown interest in India: Google rolled out YouTube Go, intended to work in areas with limited connectivity, while Apple reached a deal to start assembling lower-priced iPhones in the country.

Facebook also launched a version of its app for Android users which consumes less data and is suitable for networks in emerging markets. Earlier this month, it hit 200 million users.

 

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Facebook launches group video calling for Messenger

EC looks to regulate OTT services more strictly

Facebook Workplace takes on Slack, Microsoft
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association