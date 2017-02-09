English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Facebook hails Lite success as user numbers hit 200M

09 FEB 2017
facebook

Facebook Lite, a version of the firm’s core app for Android users which consumes less data and is suitable for networks in emerging markets, hit 200 million users.

“We built a light version of Facebook for people with low bandwidth internet. Now 200 million people use it to connect around the world,” CEO Mark Zuckerbeg said.

COO Sheryl Sandberg commented that in several countries, where many people are mobile first or mobile only, the app is helping business owners grow and reach customers on mobile even when bandwidth is at a minimum.

The app first launched in June 2015 and reached 100 million monthly users about a year ago. According to media reports, the countries it is available in have been expanded to include Israel, Italy, United Arab Emirates and South Korea.

According to TechCrunch, Facebook Lite is partly why the social media giant managed to boost its business in the “rest of world” region, which contributed $839 million of its $8.8 billion Q4 2016 revenue (see chart below, click to enlarge).

fb“By making it enjoyable for users to sign up and spend more time on Facebook even with a weak network connection, Facebook is starting to make money in places other apps don’t,” the news outlet said.

In comparison, Snapchat earned $7.8 million from 39 million daily users in the ‘rest of world’ region through the whole of 2016 and, unlike Facebook, Snapchat includes Asia Pacific in its figures.

The difference is that “rather than wait for the developing world’s network infrastructure to increase bandwidth, Facebook shrunk its app into a Lite version,” TechCrunch noted.

Facebook also launched a ‘lite’ version of its standalone Messenger app in October.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

WhatsApp tests location tracking features

Zuckerberg sees video “as a megatrend”

Facebook working on app for TV set-top boxes

Apps

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association