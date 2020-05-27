 Huawei UK claims 5M Mobile Services users - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Huawei UK claims 5M Mobile Services users

27 MAY 2020

Huawei UK Consumer Business Group MD Anson Zhang (pictured) hailed the company’s recent efforts in attracting more users to its Mobile Services platform, and committed to continue its push with more investments.

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) is a suite of products designed to offer consumers an alternative to Google’s offerings, now that the vendor has been banned from accessing Google’s Android apps and services by the US. It has been spurred into investing in its own software such as an app gallery, cloud and video services, as well as a mobile browser.

HMS has gained a million more users in the UK since January, with the total now standing at five million. Two million of this total used its Mobile Services app gallery to download apps, Zhang told Mobile World Live.

He claimed that “monthly active user rates have increased rapidly”.

In January, the vendor committed to invest £20 million ($24.7 million) into UK and Ireland app developers, to stoke interest in Huawei AppGallery and its own mobile operating system Harmony OS. Zhang said the company also increased R&D headcount at HQ “to support the faster development of Huawei AppGallery”.

Zhang said Huawei will “continually invest into Huawei AppGallery” as smartphones continue to be sold in European markets, adding app developers are now “more confident” to work with the vendor.

Ecosystem experience
He added the development of Mobile Services is part of Huawei’s overall strategy to leverage AI and 5G to create a seamless experience for end users, across multiple devices. This will in turn aid the company in achieving ambitions to become the largest global smartphone manufacturer by shipments.

“If we don’t have the capability to provide the ecosystem experience for end users it will be very hard for us to be number one in smartphones,” said Zhang.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Chinese vendors forge app store alliance

TomTom maps route to HarmonyOS

Huawei backdoor to Google apps slams shut
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association