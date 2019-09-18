Google gives 9 countries a new Assistant voice - Mobile World Live

Google launched new voices for its virtual assistant in nine countries, bolstering effort to expand users’ choices and bring more diversity to its service.

The option to choose between different voices is rolling out this week in German, French, Dutch, Norwegian, Italian, Korean, Japanese, English in the UK and English in India.

Google explained in a statement that the voices are displayed by colour instead of gender, as it believes “it’s important to present these voices without any labels”.

The internet giant has another interesting approach to the new voices for the Assistant app, randomly assigning a voice when a user first sets up their Google Assistant.

This will give them a 50/50 chance of getting one of two voices – the “red” voice or the “orange” voice.

Google added that all the new voices were built with DeepMind’s WaveNet technology “which make them sound natural, with great pitch and pacing”.

The variety of Google Assistant voices is larger in the US, with 11 available English voices in total.

Assistant is available in more than 30 languages to date.